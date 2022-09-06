Jagan taking credit for works completed by Chandrababu, says Gorantla

TDP senior leader and MLA, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhury, on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is taking credit for the works almost completed by Chandrababu Naidu.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is just cutting ribbons to declare open several projects that were almost completed during Chandrababu Naidu regime. Jagan should feel ashamed to just change the name of such projects, the TDP leader commented.

Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhury was talking to media persons through zoom. He said Chandrababu Naidu completed 82.86 per cent of Sangam project works but Jagan Reddy could not take steps to complete even the remaining 20 per cent works.

The State Water Works wing is totally inactive as a result of which there is absolutely no progress in several irrigation projects works, including Sangam barrage, he observed. Only 18 percent of works of Nellore barrage and Sangam barrage remained incomplete when Chandrababu Naidu demitted office, but Jagan Reddy could not complete even 10 percent of these works, he stated.

Now he is saying that we will declare these projects open. Chandrababu Naidu has completed major portions of the works but Jagan Mohan Reddy is now taking credit for them, the TDP leader added. As Jagan Reddy is concentrating more on his Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases and has been making efforts to safely come out of these cases, development in the State has taken a back seat, Gorantla commented. What happened to the main demand of Jagan Reddy that he would strive for special category status to the State, he asked.

The State is witnessing heavy losses due to the inefficient administration of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said, adding that the pending bills of almost all the contractors are yet to be cleared. Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhury demanded that the Chief Minister, at least now initiate measures to complete all the pending projects.