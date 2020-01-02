Jagan targets Opposition status, not special status

The 2019 election campaign slogan of YS Jaganmohan Reddy was to make the Central government bow down and give Special Status to Andhra Pradesh. But now, seven months after coming to power, Jagan Reddy’s main slogan is to make Chandrababu Naidu lose his Opposition leader status in AP Assembly. To make sure that Naidu should be like an average MLA without any privileges or powers. So that, serious cases can be filed to put TDP boss in jail. This mission has become more important than ever. Otherwise, Naidu may go on exposing illegalities, atrocities, demolitions, cancellations and destructions going on in the state. With Capital shifting spiralling out of control, Jagan Reddy is increasing his efforts to remove Opposition status to TDP.

It was towards this purpose only that Guntur West MLA Maddali Giridhar was silenced by threatening to file cases and then offering to financially help him. Very few TDP leaders are able to withstand the pressure and intimidation tactics being used by Jagan Circar. Political circles say that in the next few weeks, there are ample chances that Jagan may succeed in stripping Naidu of his opposition leader status. Will the opposition parties be able to carry forward their agitations effectively? Analysts say that already, Jagan Reddy is not giving any respect to the main Opposition party TDP. This game is all but another diversionary tactic by YCP leaders to silence their critics.