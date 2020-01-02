Vijay Devarakonda venturing into new Business

Vijay Devarakonda emerged as the new Superstar of Telugu cinema and he is busy with a bunch of interesting commitments. The actor is taking home hefty remuneration for every project. He is all set to make his debut into the multiplex business along with top distributors Asian Cinemas. Mahesh Babu and Asian Cinemas floated AMB Cinemas which is named as the top-rated multiplex of Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun and Asian Cinemas too acquired Ameerpet Satyam theatre and are all set to erect a new multiplex. Now Asian Cinemas along with Vijay Devarakonda are constructing a three-screen multiplex in Mahbubnagar, the home town of Vijay Devarakonda. The construction started recently and AVD Cinemas is the name considered for the multiplex. There are possibilities that Vijay Devarakonda will inaugurate the screens by summer this year.