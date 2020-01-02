Real Facts: Sarileru Neekevvaru Vs Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Clash

Initially Sankranthi biggies Mahesh Babu’s ‘ Sarileru Neekevvaru ‘ and Allu Arjun’s ‘ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ were declared same release date of January 12th 2020. Several top producers intervened in the issue and settled the release dates avoiding the clash. Sarileru Neekevvaru is announced for January 11th while Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remained unchanged and will hit the screens on January 12th release. Soon, Allu Arjun and his team decided to release the film on January 10th taking advantage of openings and acquiring a major number of screens.

The film’s producers S Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind strongly opposed the decision. Allu Arjun who is currently out of the town will return back tomorrow. On the other side, if Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo advances, Sarileru Neekevvaru too will hit the screens on January 10th. Dil Raju who is co-producing Sarileru Neekevvaru is distributing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Nizam and Vizag territories. Dil Raju decided to back out from distributing Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo if the film’s release advances.

It is the Producers Guild that intervened and settled the issue. Though the producers are strict on their stand, Allu Arjun and his team are keen on early release. A meeting will be chaired tomorrow to get more clarity on the release dates.