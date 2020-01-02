Sarileru Neekevvaru in US : Excellent pre sales, set for a strong start

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru is carrying high expectations in audience and trade circles. In US, where Mahesh commands enviable box office track record, the Anil Ravipudi directional is set for a stupendous start as the pre sales are very impressive.

As per the latest trade reports, the pre sales of Sarileru Neekevvaru in US have already touched the $ 100K mark ten days before it’s release. This is an excellent start considering the recent lull at overseas box office and heavy competition with Trivikram Srinivas – Allu Arjun film Ala Vaikunthapurramlo which is also releasing big during Sankranti. Trade circles are expecting that Sarileru Neekevvaru will take a flying start in North America as the film is creating strong buzz in audience.

Sarileru Neekevvaru fetched superb price in overseas due to Mahesh Babu’s solid track record and Anil Ravipudi’s craze after his previous film F2 emerged as a blockbuster in US. The film is creating ripples ever since the film’s entertaining teaser and foot tapping songs were unveiled by the makers. Renowned US distribution house Great India Films is making sure that Sarileru Neekevvaru gets a wide release all over North America.