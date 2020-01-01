Jagan turns ‘houses for all’ to ‘houses for few’!

As Leader of Opposition and YSRCP chief, YS Jaganmohan Reddy had promised ‘houses for all’ during elections.

After winning elections and becoming CM of Andhra Pradesh, Jagan has now turned this promise as ‘houses for few’.

When CM Jagan asked all homeless in AP to apply for house sites for construction of houses, a staggering 80 lakh applications were received by the government.

Shocked Jagan directed officials to filter these applications thoroughly to remove fake applicants and identify genuine applicants.

With this, officials rejected 42 lakh applications.

In second phase of verification, they brought down the number of applications to 38 lakh.

Jagan again ordered officials to bring down applicants further.

Officials imposed fresh conditions to filter applicants and removed another 9 lakh applicants.

They could bring down the total applicants finally to 22 lakh.

However, Jagan was not satisfied even after. He further ordered reverification.

Under pressure from the CM, the officials further filtered out few more applicants and finally brought down the applicants to 19 lakh.

However, Jagan has no funds to allot house sites and construct houses even for these 19 lakh.

Jagan continues to direct officals to explore ways on how to curtail the number of applications further.

Indications are that government would not provide house sites even for the half of these applicants even after multiple filtering of applications by Ugadi, the deadline set by Jagan to allot house sites to homeless.

Why he should make tall promises to win elections despite knowing very well that no government in the world could build houses for all homeless?

Why should he struggle now to filter the applications and remove the beneficiaries from the list?