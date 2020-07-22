Jagan Team capturing AP as people look to other States?

Since CM Jaganmohan Reddy came to power, Andhra Pradesh is facing both natural and man-made disasters. It all began with the unchecked sand smuggling that resulted in severe sand shortage and unprecedented collapse of the whole construction sector in the state. Masons, coolies, plumbers, electricians and other workers dependent on the construction industry were thrown on the roads. Many workers committed suicides. More than that, thousands of crores of investments were stopped. Real estate investors shifted their base from AP to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and even Bhubaneswar. On the other hand, the ruling YSRCP leaders and close confidants of Jagan Reddy were gathering more financial muscle. It was evident from the seizure of Rs. 5.27 Cr from AP persons in just one catch in Tamil Nadu border.

Even for educational opportunities, most youth joined engineering colleges in other states thinking they would find jobs in IT hubs in the respective metro cities. In the first few months of the Jagan regime, workers migrated to other cities but they had to migrate back to AP following Coronavirus restrictions and loss of work opportunities. Even multi-national companies including Kia Motors tried to relocate to other States unable to bear the victimisation from YSRCP leaders.

Now, a more threatening situation is emerging in AP. Complaints are coming against quality of food and facilities at Government quarantine centres. Serious Corona cases with previous health issues are forced to go to other States. Even those with mild symptoms of the virus are preferring to join corporate hospitals in surrounding states. The ruling party leaders were standing in the front row going to other States for Covid treatment.