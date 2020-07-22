Bigg Boss 4 from August

The most awaited television show Bigg Boss 4 will commence from August. Star MAA is making all the necessary arrangements. The set work is complete and the contestants are finalized recently. Nagarjuna will host the fourth season of Bigg Boss which will take place for 50 days. There are several speculations going on about the contestants. There would be limited contestants and selected tasks this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There would be no grand launch and Star MAA is in plans to keep it simple. The official announcement about the launch date of Bigg Boss 4 would be made in the first week of August. Tarun, Shraddha Das, Varshini Sounderajan, Sunitha, Viva Harsha and others are rumored to be the finalized contestants. The list of contestants will be announced only on the day the show commences. As per the update, Bigg Boss 4 would be telecasted on Star MAA from the mid of August.