RGV takes a U-Turn on Powerstar trailer

Ram Gopal Varma wanted the audience to pay Rs 25 to watch the trailer of his next film Powerstar. The response has been poor and the trailer got leaked this morning. A shocked RGV decided to release the high definition trailer on YouTube at 11 AM. He promised to refund the amount that was collected for the trailer as early as possible. Powerstar is a political satire on the life story of Pawan Kalyan. The entire film will be out on his streaming platform RGV World on July 25th at 11 AM.

