Jagan tells officials to monitor students’ attendance

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to have vigil over attendance in schools as the Government is implementing Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes aiming at bringing down drop-out rate.

At a review meeting of the Department on Monday, the Chief Minister told the officials that efficient tracking of the students’ attendance using the synergy between the Education Department and the Secretariats will help reduce the dropout rate.

He green-signalled the proposal for arranging certificate courses for teachers by the IIT Chennai in teaching methods for efficient implementation of subject-teacher concept and asked the officials to complete the printing of next year’s Vidya Kanuka text books in advance. They told him that Vidya-Kanuka kits would be ready by May 15.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the certificate courses would be conducted for the teachers in the subjects of Maths, Physics and Chemistry over the next two years to upgrade their teaching skills.

He also underlined the need to prepare e-content to make the students undergo TOEFL exams at primary and junior levels. He said students should be made to undergo tests in reading, writing and listening to improve their skills and successful students should be given certificates. While these exams should be conducted for students of third to fifth grade and sixth to tenth grade at the primary and junior levels respectively, teachers also should have preparedness, he suggested.

Officials told him that arrangements are being made to provide training to 1998 DSC candidates during this summer while steps are being taken to provide IFPs (Interactive Flat Panels) in class rooms by June. They also informed him about the details of distribution of tabs to the students of Class VIII and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) developed to repair them besides the developmental works in progress under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to have strict vigil over the implementation of mid-day meal scheme to ensure quality and recruit teachers to maintain the necessary student-teacher ratio through periodical review.

So far, 1000 government schools have been granted CBSE affiliation while steps are underway to get the same for the remaining schools, they told him.