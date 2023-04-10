Urvashi Rautela will shake leg with Agent

Akhil AKkineni’s Agent movie is all set for release and makers are preparing for a sizzling song in the film. Urvashi Rautela who gave a hot item number for Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya for Boss Party is on board for Agent movie. She is going to perform in a special song and will shake her leg with Akhil Akkineni with some sizzling steps.

Mammootty, Dino Morea and Vikram Jeet are the other lead actors in the film and Hiphop Tamizha is the music director for this song. Agent is a spy-thriller in Surender Reddy’s direction. Agent will release worldwide on April 28th. On the flip side, Urvashi Rautela will also have a special song in Ram Pothineni’s film.