Virupaksha Game-changing film for Sai Dharam Tej

Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej’s upcoming mystical thriller titled, Virupaksha. It is the first pan Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. The film is slated to release on April 21, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The makers already released the teaser and song which raised the curiosity on this thriller.

Sai Dharam Tej trying to do movie about blind beliefs is a big welcome. Telugu Cinema Industry has been not trying such dark subjects. Tulasi Dhalam, Kashmora, and other black magic films were well received by the audience. It could be stated that true horror and mystic thrillers are in rarity.

When a hero like Sai Dharam Tej tries such a film and if it clicks, the impact will be great. Previously, Superstar Rajinikanth did the film Chandramukhi and received a grand success. Now after a long time, another mainstream hero like Sai Dharam Tej done a film in that genre, which looks promising. To raise the expectations to next level makers releasing the trailer tomorrow.

Samyuktha Menon is playing the female lead in the film. Sukumar provided the screenplay for the film, B. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. ‘Virupaksha’ is produced by BVSN prasad under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra.