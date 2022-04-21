Jagan to address another public meeting at Ongole tomorrow

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting at Ongole on Thursday, April 22. He would launch the third installment of the zero interest scheme to the farmers this time.

The chief minister who has been launching the direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes from his Tadepalli camp office for the past three years due to covid 19 has now taken up the chance to do it in the presence of the people. He transfers the cash to the beneficiaries online by pressing the button.

This would also give him a chance to speak to the people. He is going hard against the opposition, particularly the vernacular media accusing them of leading a false and misleading campaign against his government. He had already declared that he would be fighting the 2024 elections not against the TDP but against the three Telugu media houses.

With Covid 19 coming down to the normal situation, Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to use every cash scheme launch as an opportunity to reach out to the people and at the same time hit back at the opposition and the media.

His focus is more on the media campaign on one side and the hidden alliance between TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. Jagan Mohan Reddy is responding to the campaign by the media and criticism of the opposition only at these meetings.

So far, after the Covid 19 restrictions were eased, Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed public meetings at Narasaraopet and Nandyal, where he launched an attack on the opposition and the media. He declared that the opposition and the media can’t even pluck his hair as he enjoys the blessings of the people and God.

This statement had gone viral in the social media with the opposition too responding in equal level. It is now to be seen what he would say when he addresses his third public meeting in the past two weeks.