Acharya to have voice over by Mahesh babu

Adding more fuel to the expectations surrounding Acharya, a film that features ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi and ‘Mega Power Star’ Ram Charan in the lead, it has emerged that Superstar Mahesh Babu has given voice over to the movie.

In fact, the film will start with the voice of Mahesh Babu, who will introduce Padaghattam, an imaginary town which is the backdrop of Acharya, to the audience.

Besides wielding the megaphone, Koratala Siva has alson penned the script for Acharya. The film is produced by Niranjan Reddy and Avnesh Reddy on Matinee Entertainment, while Smt Surekha Konidela is presenting the film, which will hit the screens on April 29, on Konidela Production Company banner.

Kajal Aggarwal, and Pooja Hegde are the leading ladies of Acharya, while the film has musical score by Mani Sharma. Cinematography and editing are taken care of by Tirru and Naveen Nooli, respectively.