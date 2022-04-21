Akshay Kumar steps back after being Trolled

After facing the heat and getting trolled, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar announced that he would no longer endorse a tobacco brand in the future. Akshay Kumar joined Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn to promote Vimal cardamom products. His fans trolled him badly after which Akshay Kumar took the call. He took his social media to apologize his fans and well-wishers. Akshay also decided to contribute the endorsement fee for a worthy cause.

He also said that the brand would continue to air the commercial till the contract expires. Akshay Kumar promised to be extremely mindful in future choices. He completed the shoots of Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan which will release soon. Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid Indian actors and the top actor donates a major portion of his remuneration to charity.