Vijay Deverakonda’s Next Launched

Talented actor Vijay Deverakonda signed an intense romantic drama in the direction of Shiva Nirvana. The film is tentatively titled Khushi and the official launch of the project took place in Hyderabad this morning. Samantha is the leading lady and Vijay Deverakonda along with the other team graced the grand launch. Koratala Siva, Harish Shankar, Bobby and Buchi Babu graced the event as Chief guests.

The regular shoot starts in Kashmir this month and young Malayalam music composer Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board to score the music for this romantic drama. Shiva Nirvana is done with the pre-production work of the film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a new look in this romantic entertainer.