Jagan to make 3-day Christmas visit to Kadapa, with family

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will celebrate this Christmas festival in his native Pulivendula assembly headquarters town. He will make a long 3-day visit along with family members from December 23 to 25. The CM will leave for Pulivendula on December 23 and he will take part in various developmental activities there the next day. The officials have made arrangements for the CM to lay foundation stone for several developmental works.

On the festival day on December 25, the Chief Minister along with his family members will take part in the Christmas celebrations at the CSI Church in Pulivendula town. This has been a routine for the YS family for decades. Also, they would participate in special prayers that would be held at the Idupulapaya YSR Samadhi on the Christmas day. The same day, Jagan Reddy and his family members would also take darshan at the Gandi Anjaneya Swamy Temple.

However, on December 25 itself, the CM would leave for Kakinadada where he would be launching his pet project of house sites distribution for the poor families in the State. It is well known how the ruling YCP is eager to make the house sites programme a success ahead of the local body elections.

On the same day, the Chief Minister is also laying foundation stone for another prestigious programme which is housing for the poor families.