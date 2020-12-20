Telangana urges Centre to release Rs 1,204 cr under MGNREGS

The Telangana government has urged the Centre to release Rs 1,024 crore towards material and admin components of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao has written a letter to Union Rural Development, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, urging him to expedite the release of the pending amount so as to complete the ongoing works and creation of assets under MGNREGS.

Rao wrote that MNREGS is under implementation in 12,770 gram panchayats covering 540 rural mandals of 32 districts in the state.

During the year, wage employment was provided to 51.87 lakh wage seekers belonging to 29.87 lakh households. As on date, 13.37 crore person days were generated i.e 97.3 per cent achievement of the total annual approved labour budget of 13.75 crore person days, reads the letter.

The state minister pointed out that under MGNREGS scheme, the outstanding material liability pertaining to 2019-20 is Rs 526 crore. Out of this, the Centre’s share is Rs 394.50 crore.

Further an amount of Rs 1,503.66 crore is the material component entitlement to be received for this year so far, based on the wage expenditure of Rs 2,255.50 crore. Out of this, an amount of Rs 1,127.75 crore is the Centre’s share. The admin component to be received from the Centre during the year is Rs 197 crore.

“As such a total of Rs 1,719.23 crore is to be received from the government of India during this year towards material and admin components but an amount of Rs 694.66 crore only has been received, leaving a balance of Rs 1,024.59 crore yet to be received from the government of India,” wrote Rao.