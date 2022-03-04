Jagan to pay more to those who gave land to YSR for Polavaram

AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday made some mouth-watering offer to the people who have given lands for Polavaram project when his father late Dr Rajasekhar Reddy was the chief minister.

It was late Dr Rajasekhar Reddy who actually started the Polavaram Project work, including land acquisition and digging of right and left canals. The right canal brings Godavari water to Krishna while the left canal takes the water to Visakhapatnam.

It was on the right canal, which was completed by 80 per cent, that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu started the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Porject during his term between 2014 and 2019. The project became national project with the bifurcation of the state in 2014, with the Central government providing 100 per cent fund.

On his visit to the project site along with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, Jagan Mohan Reddy announced an additional payment of Rs 3.5 lakh per acre as compensation to those who have given their lands on the call given by late Dr Rajasekhar Reddy. The state government had paid Rs 1.5 lakh per acre in 2006, when the project was launched. Now, they would get this Rs 3.5 lakh as additional amount.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced another Rs 3 lakh per each displaced family as compensation, in addition to Rs 6.8 lakh being paid by the Central government for this national project. This money is in addition to the infrastructure to be provided at the rehabilitation colonies.