Jagan to pay tribute to Krishna in Hyderabad

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would pay his tributes to superstar Krishna in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The chief minister would leave his camp office at Tadepalli in the morning and reach Hyderabad by 12 noon.

The chief minister would visit the body of Krishna at his house and pay his tributes. He would also meet the family members of the legendary actor and console them. Later, he would return to his camp office at Tadepalli.

Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan paid tributes to Krishna on the demise of the actor. He said that Krishna, who acted in over 350 films, had become a household name in the Telugu states for the past five decades. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Deputy chief minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana, several other ministers of the state government have also paid tributes to Krishna and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family members.

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu also paid rich tributes to actor Krishna. The TDP chief visited the body of Krishna at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday and consoled the bereaved family members.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, who is currently in Hyderabad also visited Krishna’s house this morning and met the bereaved family members. He shared his grief with actor Mahesh Babu and conveyed his sympathies to the family members.

AP Congress president and former minister Sake Sailajanath also paid rich tributes to the late actor, who was the Congress MP for one term. Krishna had won from the Eluru Lok Sabha Constituency in 1989 as the Congress member and was close to late Rajiv Gandhi.