Finally, Jagan for Narasapur on Nov 18

Chief Minister Y S Jagna Mohan Reddy would be visiting Narasapur town in West Godavari district on November 18. He would be attending several programmes and finally address a public meeting in the town.

Narsapur is the headquarters of the Lok Sabha constituency, which is now represented by rebel MP, K Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who deferred with the party and Jagan Mohan Reddy. The MP had been camping either in Hyderabad or Delhi since his breakup with the YSR Congress.

His continued target of the chief minister and the YSR Congress had made the state government file cases against him and was arrested in sedition case by the CBCID. Later, he was released on bail, but was still avoiding police questioning.

The MP had also extended support to the TDP and Jana Sena Parties while continuing to be the YSR Congress MP in the Lok Sabha. He tried to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Bhimavaram in July but could not make it as there was no clearance for him from the Prime Minister’s Office to attend the meeting.

Under these circumstances, the visit of the chief minister to this constituency assumes significance. The chief minister, on his visit, would lay foundation stone for the Aqua University, Fishing harbour at Biyyaputhippa, construction of a regulator at Kalipatnam, water grid project and the electricity sub-station. He would also inaugurate the newly constructed bus stand in the town and the 100-bed government general hospital.

Jagan Mohan Reddy would later address a public meeting in the town, where he is also expected to take the rebel MP to task. It is to be seen how Raghurama Krishnam Raju would respond to the visit of the chief minister to his constituency.