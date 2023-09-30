Jagan to shift his base to Visakha in October!

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to shift his base to Visakhapatnam and make it the executive capital of the state. According to the sources, the chief minister is planning to move to Visakhapatnam a day before Dasara.

The officials are working round the clock in Visakhapatnam to give finishing touches to the buildings being constructed at RishiKonda. Three buildings are to be ready for Dasara to house the chief minister and the senior officials.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had openly announced that he would start working from Visakhapatnam from September this year. He made this statement at the Global Investment Summit held in Visakhapatnam, a couple of months ago.

However, he could not move there as the work on the buildings was not completed. The officials are breaking their heads to complete the works by the first half of October and keep at least three buildings ready.

If everything goes according to the plans, the chief minister will reach his guest house in RishiKonda on October 23 and perform pooja for his office. He would also take a handful of senior officials with him, who would also be part of the general administration.

The chief minister plans to shift the base of the Chief Secretary and the DGP in the first phase, besides some officials. The government then would move all the departments which have no public interface.

In the third phase, the chief minister wants to move the rest of the departments to Visakhapatnam. However, this would happen only after the elections, which are scheduled for March-April next year.