Digital platforms shock Ravi Teja and Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood producers have been quoting huge prices for the digital and the non-theatrical rights post-pandemic. The actors too hiked their fees and the producers are relying mostly on the non-theatrical revenue as the theatrical rights are completely dependent on the buzz surrounding the film before its release. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Parasuram’s film and the makers announced that the film will head for Sankranthi 2024 release. Dil Raju is the producer and he is expecting more than Rs 70 crores through the digital rights.

Both Amazon Prime, Netflix are approached and they rejected the deal. Amazon and Netflix invested big on Indian films and they have bought the rights of major Telugu films for the year. Dil Raju calculated that he would make good profits if he can sell off the non-theatrical rights. The digital deal is not closed and it would be closed if the quote is reasonable. The recent track record of Vijay Deverakonda too will have an impact. The exorbitant quotes are the reason for the non-theatrical deals standing unsold.

Another film that is yet to close the non-theatrical deals is Ravi Teja’s Eagle. The makers announced that this film too will release during the Sankranthi 2024 season. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the director and People Media Factory is producing Eagle. The quotes are the highest for any Ravi Teja’s film.

The non-theatrical deals have to be closed to ensure a smooth and comfortable theatrical release for any film. Else, the release of any film featuring star would turn uncertain. We have to wait to see if these deals are closed and Vijay Deveraonda, Ravi Teja’s films will have a good release during the holiday season.