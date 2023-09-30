AP CID serves notice to Lokesh in Delhi

The AP CID officials on Saturday served the notice to TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asking him to come to the CID office in Mangalagiri on October 4. The notice was served at TDP MP Galla Jayadev’s residence, where Lokesh was staying.

The CID officials went into the house and served him the notice. They have asked him to come to the CID office at Mangalagiri on October 4 at 10 am. They have clearly mentioned that the notice is to question him in the Amaravati inner ring road alignment.

The notice was given under Section 41A of CrPC though Lokesh raised objections over the notice. The CID officials told him that it was a regular format that they use to serve notices. He is charged with 120B, 409, 420, 34, 35, 36, 37, 166, 167, 217 13(1) and 13(2) sections of the IPC.

The CID has asked Lokesh to bring the bank account details of the Heritage Foods and the resolution made at the board meeting to buy lands in Amaravati. They have also asked him to bring the details of the land transaction, including the documents and the financial statements.

The CID had asked him not to tamper with the evidence, will not commit any offence, and will join the investigation. He should disclose all the facts about the case to the investigating officers and would render his full cooperation with the investigating agency.

The court had directed Lokesh to cooperate with the police in the case and had set his anticipatory bail petition aside. It is now to be seen how Lokesh would react to the CID notice. Will he attend the CID questioning on October 4 is the big question.