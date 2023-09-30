Mega Promotional Strategy planned for Salaar

The first installment of Salaar is releasing on December 22nd across the globe and the film will also clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The team of Salaar is in plans to wrap up the entire shoot and post-production work. Prabhas along with Prashanth Neel and the team would promote the film across the nation. A massive promotional plan is chalked out and multiple events are planned. There would be two trailers for Salaar and the first one will be out on October 23rd on Prabhas’ birthday.

The second trailer will be out in the mid of December before the film’s release. A huge amount of budget is allocated for the promotions. The non-theatrical rights of the film fetched big prices and the theatrical deals are closed currently. Prabhas has to shoot for a special song in Salaar and it is expected to be shot in November. Prashanth Neel is currently canning the other pending portions. Hombale Films are the producers and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady.