2023 Last Quarter: Packed with Releases

With the arrival of Salaar and Animal, December is expected to be big and mighty. There is a reshuffle in the release dates for now. But the last quarter of 2023 is completely packed for Telugu cinema. A bunch of films are expected to test their luck in the last quarter of the year. Apart from biggies, there are a bunch of medium and small-budget films releasing. Here is the complete updated list of films releasing in October, November and December:

October:

6th: MAD, Maama Mascheenddra, Rules Ranjan, Raakshasa Kaavyam

19th: Bhagavanth Kesari and Leo

20th: Tiger Nageswara Rao

27th: Martin Luther King

November:

3rd: Keeda Cola

10th: Adikeshava, Japan and Tiger 3

17th: Mangalavaram and Gam Gam Ganesha

24th: Devil and Dhruva Nachathiram

December:

1st: Animal and Selfish

7th: Hi Nanna

8th: Operation Valentine and Gangs of Godavari

15th: Captain Miller

22nd: Salaar and Dunki

Apart from these, there are several other films lined up and the dates would be finalized based on the buzz and the availability of theatres.