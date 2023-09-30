The Bigg Boss Telugu house witnessed a whirlwind of emotions, drama, and intense battles on Day 26, leaving viewers captivated by the unfolding events.

Gala Task continues:

The day began with the continuation of the unique gala party task, where housemates vied for a chance to become the third contestant to compete for Power Astra. This task required creativity, and the contestants went all out in their efforts to impress the judges. Shubhasree stole the show with her hilarious portrayal of a “Roti maker,” while Gowtham took on the persona of “G-man,” a parody version of Superman. Amar’s outfit was a unique blend of half-female and half-male, and Rathika dressed as a Sardarji. The contestants put their heart and soul into their performances, leaving the judges in a dilemma.

Judges Dilemma:

Judges Sandeep and Shobha leaned towards Amar as their favored contestant, while Shivaji championed Shubhasree, influencing the other two judges. However, Amar wasn’t pleased with the judgment and questioned the decision. He demanded the judges justify their choice. When Shivaji explained his reasoning, Amar’s emotions ran high, almost to the point of tears, as he accused Shivaji of wanting him out of the house. After a heated exchange of words, the judges finally declared Shubhasree as the winner of the task. Rathika also engaged in a later argument with Shivaji regarding his decision. Frustrated with the ongoing conflicts, Shivaji decided to ask Bigg Boss to eliminate him from the game this week, adding another layer of complexity to the house dynamics. The repercussions of this task reverberated throughout the day, with housemates discussing, arguing, or supporting the judges’ judgment.

Prashant emerged Winner in the Final task:

Finally, it was time for the ultimate task to determine the next contender for the two-week immunity. Prince, Shobha, and Prashant were tasked with holding the Power Astra plate throughout the day without changing hands or sitting down. The other housemates were allowed to disturb them without physical contact. Contestants could also try to convince others to give up. However, determination ran high, and none of the contenders were willing to surrender even after hours of holding the plate. Consequently, Bigg Boss decided to cancel the task and introduce a new challenge. In this task, contestants had to balance the Power Astra plate on a stand. Prashant emerged victorious in this grueling contest, securing the coveted two-week immunity. Prince, visibly disheartened by his loss, was seen on the verge of tears. Prashant, in a gesture of gratitude, touched the feet of Shivaji for his support, adding a touching moment to the day’s rollercoaster of emotions.

Day 26 in the Bigg Boss Telugu house left everyone on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating what surprises the next day would bring.