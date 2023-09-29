Baby Producer SKN gifts brand new BENZ car to Sai Rajesh

Baby, a small film directed by Sai Rajesh, is created sensation at box office. The film stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in lead roles. The film grossed over 90 crores collection. Not only the collections, the film is receiving super appreciation from top filmmakers, actors and critics.

It received special appreciation from Megastar Chiranjeevi, Icon Star Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda and other star heroes along with audience acceptance. This Sai Rajesh’s directorial debut and he impressed audience with his writing, handling the film with precision.

Imprresed with director skills and the kind of massive success he gave, the producer SKN gifted a Benz car to director Sai Rajesh. The producer SKN gave a MG Hector car to the director Sai Rajesh with the confidence of seeing the rushes before the release of the movie Baby. SKN and Sai Rajesh have been good friends since before entering the industry.

The success of Baby Movie will be attributed to their friendship, trust in one another, and passion for filmmaking. The film Baby, which was a box office smash, also received a record number of OTT views.

After the enormous success of Baby, Sai Rajesh had many possibilities, but his next film commitment with S.K.N, who believed in him initially, demonstrates their friendship. Story negotiations are under underway for this film, which will be produced by Mass Movie Makers.