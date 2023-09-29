Naidu’s bail petition posted to Oct 3 in the AP high court

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday heard the arguments on the anticipatory bail petition of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the inner ring road case. Naidu’s advocate Siddhartha Luthra presented the arguments in support of his client.

Luthra alleged that the case was a clear political vendetta and there was no road and no case. He asked the high court to dismiss the case. He presented his arguments virtually in the court.

AP CID advocate and advocate general P Sriram presented the arguments in support of the case and said that the accused have tried to benefit some people and thus receive benefits from them in the alignment of the inner ring road.

The ring road alignment was changed to suit some people and the roads connecting to the inner ring road were also changed to favour some people.

Siddhartha Luthra gave counter arguments to the advocate general’s arguments and told the court that there was nothing wrong with road alignment.

The CID booked a case against Chandrababu Naidu, then ministers P Narayana and Nara Lokesh, on the complaint given by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy. The MLA told the CID that the alignment of the ring road was made to benefit industrialists Lingamaneni Ramesh and others, including the Heritage Foods, owned by Chandrababu Naidu and his family.

The APCID developed the case on the complaint and finally framed the charges after investigating it for four years.