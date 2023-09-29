Vishal’s Allegation: Indian government orders Probe

Tamil actor Vishal made sensational allegations about the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai. The actor said that he had to pay a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakhs for the Hindi censor certification of Mark Antony. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting responded to the allegations of Vishal. The Ministry called the incident extremely unfortunate.

“The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor Vishal is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself” posted MIB on X.