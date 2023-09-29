Don’t arrest Lokesh till Oct 4, AP HC tells CID

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Friday told the APCID not to arrest TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh till October 4. The court posted the anticipatory bail petitions of Lokesh in the fibergrid and inner ring road cases to October 4.

However, the court had told them that the APCID could issue notices to Lokesh under CRPC 41A before arresting him. The court also told Lokesh to cooperate with the CID in the investigation.

A team of officials from the APCID have left for New Delhi where Lokesh is currently camping. The officials want to serve him the notice. The officials are searching the houses of the TDP MPs and other senior leaders to know the whereabouts of Lokesh.

Lokesh is holding meetings with the party supporters and the senior advocates from the Supreme Court on the cases to be filed in support of his father Chandrababu Naidu and on his behalf. Lokesh is also accused in the skill development scam, inner ring road and fibergrid cases, which were filed by the APCID.

Meanwhile, the TDP in Andhra Pradesh had given a call to its ranks and file to make sound on September 30 in support of Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently serving the remand period in the Rajamahendravaram central jail in the skill development case.

The TDP wanted every leader or activist of the TDP to beat the drums or plates or sound horn of the vehicles between 7 pm and 7.05 pm on Saturday. This is in support of Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP said.