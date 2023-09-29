Interesting update on KGF: Chapter 3

After the super success of the KGF franchise, Prashanth Neel and Yash are all set to collaborate for the third installment of the film titled KGF: Chapter 3. The filming starts in the second half of 2024 and KGF: Chapter 3 releases during the mid of 2025. The film is set between 1978 and 1981. KGF: Chapter 3 is all about Rocky Bhai expanding his empire to USA and 16 other nations.

KGF: Chapter 3 is also planned on a massive budget. Prashanth Neel will start working on the project very soon. Yash has given his formal nod for the film. Yash will start shooting for Geethu Mohandas’s film in December and the pan-Indian film will release next year. Prashanth Neel is all occupied with Prabhas’s Salaar and the film releases for Christmas 2023.