Skanda Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest Opening for Ram

SKanda Day1 worldwide collections

Skanda has registered the biggest opening ever for a Ram film with a worldwide distributor share of 8.70 Cr. The collections in the Telugu States are behind iSmart Shankar(7.59 Cr share) though roi is bigger than that film. The opening of the film can be considered Decent to Good as it varies in different centres. The expectation of the film was to hit 10 Cr share but somehow the advance push itself was missing though walk-ins have negated that to an extent with the holiday factor. The film is carrying mixed reports and it needs to be seen how far it will go especially after the Monday holiday.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

Area Day 1 collections Worldwide Pre-Release Business Nizam 2.72 Cr 11.5 Cr (NRA) Ceeded 1.35 Cr 9 Cr (NRA) Andhra 18 Cr (NRA) P&P 1.5 Cr UA 0.92 Cr Guntur 0.82 Cr East 0.50 Cr Krishna 0.38 Cr West 0.3 Cr Nellore 0.40 Cr AP/TS 7.39 Cr 40 Cr (excluding GST) KA + ROI 0.5 Cr 2.5 Cr Overseas 0.8Cr 1.5 Cr Worldwide Share 8.69 Cr Worldwide Gross 14.8 Cr Worldwide Breakeven 44 Cr (excluding GST)