Skanda Day1 Worldwide Collections – Biggest Opening for Ram

By
Telugu360
-
1
SKanda Day1 worldwide collections
SKanda Day1 worldwide collections

SKanda Day1 worldwide collections

Skanda has registered the biggest opening ever for a Ram film with a worldwide distributor share of 8.70 Cr. The collections in the Telugu States are behind iSmart Shankar(7.59 Cr share) though roi is bigger than that film. The opening of the film can be considered Decent to Good as it varies in different centres. The expectation of the film was to hit 10 Cr share but somehow the advance push itself was missing though walk-ins have negated that to an extent with the holiday factor. The film is carrying mixed reports and it needs to be seen how far it will go especially after the Monday holiday.

Below are the area-wise opening day shares:

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST)

AreaDay 1 collectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam2.72 Cr11.5 Cr (NRA)
Ceeded1.35 Cr9 Cr (NRA)
Andhra 18 Cr (NRA)
P&P1.5 Cr
UA 0.92 Cr
Guntur0.82 Cr
East0.50 Cr
Krishna0.38 Cr
West 0.3 Cr
Nellore0.40 Cr
AP/TS7.39 Cr40 Cr (excluding GST)
KA + ROI0.5 Cr2.5 Cr
Overseas0.8Cr1.5 Cr
Worldwide Share8.69 Cr
Worldwide Gross 14.8 Cr
Worldwide Breakeven44 Cr (excluding GST)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here