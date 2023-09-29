Nani’s Hi Nanna to get Preponed

Natural Star Nani is almost done with the shoot of Hi Nanna, a romantic drama. The team announced that the film would hit the screens on December 21st this year. But with the arrival of Salaar and Sankranthi season completely packed, the film will now hit the screens on December 7th. An official announcement for the same will be made very soon.

Shouryuv is making his directorial debut with Hi Nanna and Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady. The last schedule of the film will take place in Hyderabad very soon. Wyra Entertainments are producing Hi Nanna. The release dates of Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nithiin’s Extra Ordinary Man too will be changed and the new dates will be announced soon. There are reports that Saindhav will join Sankranthi 2024 race.