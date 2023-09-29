Official: Prabhas to clash with SRK

The official new release date of Salaar is out and the film will hit the screens on December 22nd across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The film will also head for a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki directed by the country’s best director Rajkumar Hirani. SRK is in terrific form and he delivered two biggest blockbusters of his career: Pathan and Jawan.

The team of Salaar is not ready to miss the holiday season and announced a clash with Dunki. Salaar too is carrying mighty expectations. Prashanth Neel directed this action thriller that is in the final stages of shoot. Prabhas is in Europe and he will complete the pending song in November. Shruti Haasan is the heroine and Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar.