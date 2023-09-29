Chandramukhi 2 Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

Chandramukhi is a super hit film and the sound of Laka Laka Laka by Rajinikanth and Jyotika’s performance will be remembered forever. Almost after two decades, the sequel for the film is out. Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut played the lead roles in Chandramukhi 2 that is directed by P Vasu. Here is the review of Chandramukhi 2:

Story:

The family of Ranganayaki (Radhika Sarathkumar) is haunted by problems and accidents. Guruji (Rao Ramesh) asks their family to perform special poojas in the Durgamma temple in Vetayyapalem. The entire family along with Madhan (Raghava Lawrence) reaches the village for prayers. Madhan turns a caretaker for two kids who are the grandchildren of Ranganayaki. They rent out the Chandramukhi house before coming to the village. Basavvayya (Vadivelu) who knows the hidden facts about the Chandramukhi Palace decides to sell off the house to the family of Ranganayaki.

Chandramukhi turns active after the family enters the palace. The target of Chandramukhi is Vetayya Raju (Lawrence who is seen in the getup of the King). The rest of the film is all about why Chandramukhi comes back and the backstory related to the king.

Analysis:

Rajinikanth was the apt one for the lead role in Chandramukhi and there would be no replacement for him. Lawrence did not fit well in the role. P Vasu tried hard to generate interest by casting Kangana Ranaut for the role of Chandramukhi. The sequel offers nothing new and it follows the same template of Chandramukhi. Chandramukhi 2 is no match to the prequel.

The action episode of Lawrence saving the kids is quite funny. The songs are quite disappointing. The interval epsiode sounds interesting. The past is quite lengthy and boring in Chandramukhi 2. Raghava Lawrence did not suit well as the King because of which the flashback episode falls flat. The second half is completely shot on the same template of Chandramukhi including the climax episodes.

Performances:

Raghava Lawrence has done horror films that are laced with entertainment. He succeeded well in those films. But in Chandramukhi 2, he was not apt and could not live up to the expectations. Though Kangana played the role of Chandramukhi, the audience will remember Jyotika. Kangana was decent in the role. She was trained well for the role. Lakshmi Menon was ok in the other important role. Radhika and Vadivelu were good.

Chandramukhi 2 fails badly when it comes to technical aspects. The lighting is quite poor and the cinematography work should have been better. The background score is one more disappointment. The production values too are not grand and the VFX work is poor. P Vasu who was successful in directing Chandramukhi failed now badly with the sequel. Chandramukhi 2 will end up as a huge disappointment.

