Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 25: A Night of Tears and Laughter

In the ever-enthralling Bigg Boss house, the battle for two weeks of immunity rages on. In the previous episode, Amar and Gowtham emerged victorious in the first task of the series, securing coins from Teja and Rathika. However, the competition continued with a twist, as Day 25 unfolded.

The task at hand required a unique set of skills. Prince, quick on the draw, reached the buzzer first and chose Prashant as his partner. They selected Amar and Gowtham as their opponents. Shubha had cautioned Prince about taking on the strong duo of Amar and Gowtham. Nevertheless, Prince stood firm, unafraid of the challenge.

Shedding Tears:

Now, here’s the twist – the task wasn’t a physical one but rather a test of tear-shedding abilities. The pairs had to shed more tears than their opponents. While some tasks can be intense and competitive, this one took a lighter, more emotional turn.

Bigg Boss announced that Prince and Prashant’s pair had shed more tears than Amar and Gowtham, making them the victors of this peculiar contest. However, the task was so comical that Bigg Boss chose not to show much of the footage, as it could easily have become fodder for trolling. Other housemates couldn’t resist mimicking the task after the announcement. Prince and Prashant, now contenders for the two-week immunity, shared the coins that Amar and Gowtham had amassed between themselves.

Interestingly, during this task, a bond seemed to develop between Shubha and Prince, suggesting that the Bigg Boss house is full of surprises and ever-evolving dynamics. Prince also took this opportunity to reconcile with Gowtham, with whom he had a heated argument earlier.

Gala Event:

But the fun didn’t stop there. Bigg Boss decided to throw a gala party, with a unique twist. The housemates were told that the third contestant to compete for Power Astra would be the one who impressed the most with their creativity during the party.

Each contestant donned various disguises, some even going for spooky make-up. Teja, known for his culinary skills, opted for a veggie-themed getup, earning a few laughs with his quirky challenges. Priyanka embraced the dark side with a devilish look, while Prashant and Prince, who were already contenders for the two-week immunity, joined in on the fun.

As the gala party unfolded, it brought laughter and entertainment to the Bigg Boss house. The winner of this creative challenge was yet to be announced, leaving everyone in suspense for the next exciting episode.