Peddha Kapu-1 : The Hard Hitting Political Drama PK – 1 to have grand premieres today in USA.

Peddha Kapu-1 is a film based on oppression and confrontation. Directed by the Sensible director Srikanth Addala, starring the talented Virat Karrna in the lead is fast approaching.

The movie was produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy of Dwaraka Creations, who delivered the massive blockbuster Akhanda.

This film is gearing up for grand premieres today (Sept 28th) across the USA and will be Released by the popular and successful distribution company Shloka Entertainments and Charisma dreams entertainment.

The intense and gripping trailer of director Srikanth Addala’s rural new-age political actioner Peddha Kapu-1 set the bar too high for the movie.

Chota K Naidu handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor. Miryala Sathyanarayana Reddy presents the movie, India’s leading action director Peter Heins supervises the fights.

