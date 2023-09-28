Govt’s campaign on inner ring road is full of untruths, fabricated stories: Pattabhi

If one goes by the irrelevant statements of ruling party MLA, Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the insolent remarks made by the former minister, Perni Naani, on the floor of the Assembly and the details mentioned by the officials in the affidavit clearly indicate that the State Government’s arguments on the Amaravathi Inner Ring Road are totally false and concocted, remarked TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Thursday.

Talking to media persons, Pattabhiram asked whether former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, and TDP general secretary, Lokesh committed the sin by issuing the GO sacrificing 23 per cent of the Heritage land in the land acquisition for the inner ring road. Is it Chandrababu’s crime to have a vision on the people’s capital of Amaravathi and also on the inner ring road which is crucial for the overall development of the State, he said.

If Lokesh has personally designed the inner ring road as is being claimed by the State Government will he plan to lose the Heritage land, which belongs to his family, Pattabhi questioned. As 23 per cent of the Heritage land (2.15 acres) goes in the alignment of the inner ring road will they implement the alignment, he asked.

All these arguments clear all doubts that either Chandrababu or Lokesh has any connections whatsoever with the alignment of the inner ring road, Pattabhi observed. The issues mentioned in the affidavit clearly reflect the fact that CID officials are toeing the line of the ruling dispensation, he stated.

Much before the elections are held after the State’s bifurcation and when no one has any idea which party will come to power, the Heritage board at its 155th meeting on March 21, 2014 has decided to purchase land for its own needs between Vijayawada and Guntur cities, Pattabhi explained. The CID officials funnily mentioned in the affidavit asked what is wrong if the inner ring road passes through the heart of the city, he pointed out.

After the State’s bifurcation, Chandrababu thought of constructing three ring roads, one inner ring road, one outer ring road and the regional ring road to develop the State, Pattabhi maintained. Placing 20 documents before the media on the inner ring road, Pattabhiram asked Perni Naani to show where the inner ring road is in existence.