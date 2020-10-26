Jagan tries to woo SCs, STs

In an apparent desperate attempt to woo SCs and STs in the run up to the local body elections, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced a slew of sops for entrepreneurs from the two communities.

The Chief Minister announced several freebies and sops to the SC and ST entrepreneurs. On Monday, Jagan launched a new industrial policy to give a fillip to entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The new policy christened ‘Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam’ aims to provide land under the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) guidelines for SC and ST entrepreneurs. As per the new industrial policy, the ‘Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam aims to reserve 16.2% land for SC and 6% for ST entrepreneurs in the industrial parks.

Under the policy, the Andhra Pradesh government will be providing seed capital assistance to support entrepreneurs and provide incentives on power, GST among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said, “Discounts on SGSTs, discounts on patent fees, stamp duty, interest rebate and other incentives available to SC and ST industrialists.”