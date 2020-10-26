Close shave for Lokesh, tractor loses control

TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, had a close shave on Monday afternoon when the tractor he was driving suddenly overturned. Lokesh escaped unhurt in the freak mishap.

The incident occurred in Siddapuram village in Akiveedu in West Godavari district when Nara Lokesh was driving a tractor as part of his campaign to interact with flood-affected farmers.

Lokesh drove to reach a remote area in Siddapuram village to meet the farmers. The torrential rains has led to waterlogging. The minor mishap occurred when Lokesh was trying to navigate the tractor through the thick blanket of water. As soon as he reached the village, he was informed that the tractor would not be able to reach the site due to the heavy rainfall.

The tractor lost control and slipped into Uppataru canal. However, MLA Manthana Ramraju got alerted and controlled the tractor thereby averting what could have been a major accident.

Later, Lokesh interacted with the fishermen who lost their cultivation.