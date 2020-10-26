Rajamouli and Arka Media to start Baahubali web series from scratch

After the super success of Baahubali, the makers continued the franchise with books, animation series and merchandise. Arka Media Works, the producers of Baahubali inked a deal with digital giant Netflix to co-produce a web series ‘Baahubali: Before the Beginning’. SS Rajamouli even directed the first episode as per the agreement and Deva Katta, Praveen Sattaru handled the other episodes. But in a sudden shock, the project was kept on hold by Netflix after they were unhappy with the output. There was no news about the project in the recent months.

Shobu Yarlagadda, the CEO of Arka Media Works revealed that the project is back to start from the scratch. They are working on the opportunities and Rajamouli is participating in the meetings and the discussions are currently going on about how the project can be made. Netflix is on board and Arka Media Works is all set to restart the project soon. Shobu said that they are currently producing various tv serials in Telugu and Kannada. Some other films are currently in discussion stages and some big announcements are expected soon.