Remove CM Jagan: Delhi lawyer to Attorney General

For various reasons, the lawyers and the courts in AP as well as in National Capital Delhi were turning against the Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s policies in Andhra Pradesh. Now, Supreme Court Lawyer Aswini Kumar Upadhyaya has given another blow to AP CM. Previously, he filed a case in the court seeking speedy disposal of cases against the MLAs and the MPs to decriminalise politics. Today, he wrote a letter to India’s Attorney General KK Venugopal to take action against Jagan Reddy.

Aswini Kumar says that the Centre should give its approval for initiating contempt of court proceedings against CM Jagan Reddy. How can a person facing accusations in over 31 severe criminal cases write letters to the Chief Justice of India himself? Jagan’s letter to CJI amounts to total contempt of court.

The Delhi lawyer went to the extent of telling the Attorney General that it was a fit case for removing Jaganmohan Reddy from the post of Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Aswini Kumar has already written one letter to the CJI saying that sitting Supreme Court Judge Justice NV Ramana was acting tough against the politicians facing corruption allegations. Jagan’s letter to the CJI would have an impact on the judges who are hearing the 31 cases pending against AP CM in different courts. The CM’s letter is like resorting to threats and intimidation.