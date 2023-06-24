Jagan turned AP into old Bihar, says Lokesh

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, tuned Andhra Pradesh into old Bihar and fixed prices for murders and rapes, remarked Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Saturday.

Almost all the sections are victims during the YSRCP rule and the pastors are no exception, he observed. During the Carona pandemic the YSRCP did not come to the rescue of the pastors who faced several problems, Lokesh said and promised to introduce a universal health scheme immediately after the TDP forms the coming government and pastors will be issued health cards as part of this scheme.

“I am assuring you all that all the welfare schemes will be reintroduced by the coming TDP government, and we will ensure that the pastors need not approach anyone for their welfare,” Lokesh maintained. He also promised to allocate funds for Christians as per their population ratio.

As the Yuva Galam reached close to the Sri City, Lokesh recalled that during the TDP regime as the minister for IT and Industries he has taken the initiative to launch the Foxconn company in Sri City with an investment of Rs 12,700 cr which is providing employment to 14,000 women. What is surprising is that after Mr Jagan came to power the same company is planning to launch its another unit in Telangana as the management is unable to bear the torture for the ‘J’ tax, Lokesh observed.

When the ST Colony residents of Tirumalapudi mentioned their problems in their memorandum, Lokesh said that immediately after the TDP is back in power the demand to issue pattas to tribals will be examined for the lands that they are now cultivating.

The farmers of Machavaram complained that the local YSRCP leaders have colluded with the Premier Explosives Limited company and are trying to grab their lands at a very cheaper price, Lokesh said that the TDP will certainly take the matter to the notice of the Chief Secretary and the district collector. “If necessary the matter will be raised on the floor of the Assembly in the coming session,” he added.

Stating that the TDP will certainly stand by the farmers for their struggle, he felt that all sections of people should come together to unitedly wage a war against this autocratic rule. “The State has been experiencing the Raja Reddy constitution for the past four years,” Lokesh noted.