Jagan under fire as TTD fails to telecast Modi Ayodhya puja

The TTD SVBC channel did not telecast the foundation stone laying ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple yesterday. None other than Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation for the Temple. This event was telecast by over 250 channels in India and abroad. The non-telecast of the high-profile event of the recent times by TTD channel came in for lots of criticism. Especially the BJP AP leaders began launching a scathing attack. They asserted that this incident has hurt the sentiments of devotees all over the country.

BJP leader Dinakar demanded that the AP Government take action against the TTD officials responsible for the Ayodhya puja. He pointed out that the TTD was mainly aimed at dissemination of the Hindu Dharma but not individuals’ priorities.

The BJP leaders recalled that the SVBC channel telecasted live the AP Chief Minister’s visit to Sarada Peetham in Visakhapatnam. In that case, it was not clear why the TTD ignored such a historic incident like Ram Mandir puja now.

BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy demanded the removal of SVBC Channel CEO Venkata Nagesh immediately for this gross negligence. This mistake was deliberately made. The CM, Endowments Minister and TTD chairman SV Subba Reddy should urgently give their response on this violation. It was unfortunate that the basic objective of the TTD to strive for the Hindu ideals was subverted in the present instance.