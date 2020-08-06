Akshay Kumar and Bell Bottom team flies to Scotland

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar prefers to wrap up his projects on a faster pace and is aiming at least three releases per year. While several actors are struggling to do one film per year, Akshay Kumar has his dairy full for the next couple of years. The makers of his next film Bell Bottom announced that the film will start rolling in Scotland from August. The entire team flew to Scotland today in a chartered jet. Bell Bottom is the first Indian film to resume shoot in an international location after the arrival of coronavirus pandemic.

All the necessary permissions are acquired and the unit will follow the guidelines prepared. Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Jaccky Bhagnani are snapped at the Mumbai International airport today. All the teams that flew to Scotland underwent coronavirus tests. A team of 120 people will work for this film and the Scotland schedule lasts for a month. The film’s leading lady Vaani Kapoor will join the shoot in the last week of August. Ranjit Tewari is the director and the film is the remake of Kannada action thriller with the same name.