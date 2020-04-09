Jagan visionary zeal to take credit for MedTech Zone

After coming to power with a brute majority, AP CM Jagan Reddy implemented his single point agenda to erase and demolish all projects. The Vizag MedTech Zone was no exception. He ordered investigations and enquiries into allotment of 270 acres for 100 companies during Chandrababu Regime. YCP leaders described MedTech as a project of falsehood and a house of deceit like “Maya Sabha” in Mahabharata.

What more, the Jagan Reddy government alleged irregularities and removed Zone CEO Jitendra Sharma. Not only that, the government cut 90 per cent funds to the second phase infrastructure development in the zone. It hurt the sentiments of investors who made complaints to the Prime Minister’s Office directly. As there was no expected action, some companies have even vacated the zone and shifted to other states.

Now, the whole country’s focus shifted to MedTech Zone as it is making Corona test kits and medical equipment. CM Jagan promptly changed his hostile stand. His Ministers began attributing MedTech Zone success to Jagan vision. TDP says if Jagan vision of demolitions and destructions succeeded, the zone wouldn’t have been there by now. It’s Naidu vision of development that made MedTech Zone possible.