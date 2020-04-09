Pan Indian Release: The new trend of Tollywood

It is clear that the filmmakers of all the Indian languages are looking towards Telugu cinema. Several filmmakers are acquiring the remake rights of Telugu films in advance even before the release. Films like Arjun Reddy are remade in Hindi and the producers minted massive money. The Hindi remake rights of successful Telugu films are getting a cap of Rs 4-8 crores approx which is quite less when compared to the profits earned by the Bollywood filmmakers.

Moving a step ahead, producers like Allu Aravind and Dil Raju are producing Hindi films without investing a penny. They would share the profits of the films for holding the remake rights which happens to be their investment. If the film fares well, they would get handsome profits. Several Tollywood filmmakers are now taking a risk to release their films on pan Indian scale.

Prabhas20, RRR, Fighter and Pushpa are the upcoming Telugu films that would have a pan Indian release in all the languages along with Telugu. Though there would be an amount of risk, the producers would be left in hefty profits if they end up as super hits in all the languages. The actors should keep extra efforts as they would have to promote the film in all the releasing languages. Pan Indian release is the new trend of Tollywood and several filmmakers who signed films with stars are eagerly waiting for the results of these films to announce their future projects on pan Indian scale.