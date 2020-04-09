Lack of medical supplies a shame, doctor’s suspension insult to medical fraternity: Naidu

TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday shot off a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy demanding that the government immediately revoke the suspension of Dr Sudhakar of Narsipatnam Government Hosptial.

In his letter, Naidu said the suspension of the doctor will hurt the morale of the medical fraternity and hence the government should revoke its decision to suspend the doctor. The AP government on Wednesday suspended the doctor after his video, complaining about a lack of protective gear and masks at a coronavirus faculty, went viral. In the video, Dr Sudhakar Rao complained of a lack of safety gear and that the Narsipatnam Government Hosptial district coordinator and ministers did not visit the hospital to assess the situation. The doctor had asked

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene, instead he was suspended. Naidu in his letter pointed out that doctors in the state have been sharing the difficulty of obtaining gear to treat patients with Covid-19. Lack of medical supplies is a shame. As if this is not enough, suspension of a doctor is an insult on medical fraternity and hurts their morale at a time when they are fighting the battle against corona. Lack of medical equipment adds to the pressure of caring for patients,” he noted. He also mentioned about four medical workers in Anatapur district who contracted the corona virus while treating a 58-year-old man from Hindupur town, who had passed away due to Covid-19 recently.

It may be noted that the DMHO blamed the four medical workers for not taking adequate steps while treating the patient, but declined to give any information on whether the doctors and paramedical staff were provided with adequate equipment to treat the corona affected patients and insulate them from carrying the virus home.