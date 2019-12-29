Jagan’s 7-month rule is a ‘good beginning’ for AP, says KTR

TRS working president and and IT minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday termed the seven-month rule of YSRCP government-led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy as a ‘good beginning’.

KTR was interacting with the people through his twitter handle # Ask KTR, on Sunday.

However, KTR replied ‘diplomatically’ on the question of Jagan’s move to set up three capitals for AP.

Netizens posed questions to KCR asking him to tell his opinion as a ‘neutral citizen’ on having three capitals for AP. They asked him to forget that he belongs to Telangana for a while while replying this answer.

But, KTR avoided a direct reply to this question posed by a netizen saying that, “It’s not for me to decide whether the decision taken by Jagan on having three capitals for AP is good or bad. It’s for the people of AP to decide on this issue.”

KTR credited his minister post to the hard work of TRS workers.

When asked about memorable event in 2019, KTR said that TRS making a clean sweep of Zilla Parishads in 2019 is something which he will cherish forever.